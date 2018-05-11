Rays' Adeiny Hechavarria: In Friday's lineup
Hechavarria (eye) is in the lineup against the Orioles on Friday, Marc Topkin of The Tampa Bay Times reports.
Hechavarria was held out of Wednesday's contest after suffering an eye injury during Tuesday's game. The 29-year-old will be back at his typical spot at shortstop while batting ninth in the order.
