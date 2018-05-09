Hechavarria's (head) status for Wednesday's game is questionable but believes he avoided serious injury, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Hechavarria was hit in the head by a foul ball off the bat of Ronald Acuna that caromed off a speaker at Tropicana Field, but seems to just be dealing with some bruising and swelling. The Rays have an off day Thursday before starting a weekend series in Baltimore, so it would make sense if the 27-year-old is held out of the lineup for multiple days of recovery.