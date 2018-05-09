Rays' Adeiny Hechavarria: Injury appears minor
Hechavarria's (head) status for Wednesday's game is questionable but believes he avoided serious injury, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Hechavarria was hit in the head by a foul ball off the bat of Ronald Acuna that caromed off a speaker at Tropicana Field, but seems to just be dealing with some bruising and swelling. The Rays have an off day Thursday before starting a weekend series in Baltimore, so it would make sense if the 27-year-old is held out of the lineup for multiple days of recovery.
More News
-
Rays' Adeiny Hechavarria: Leaves Tuesday's game•
-
Rays' Adeiny Hechavarria: Sitting out Sunday•
-
Rays' Adeiny Hechavarria: Day off Monday•
-
Rays' Adeiny Hechavarria: On base three times Saturday•
-
Rays' Adeiny Hechavarria: Goes yard again Wednesday•
-
Rays' Adeiny Hechavarria: Launches three-run blast Sunday•
-
Is Matt Adams worth the hype?
Matt Adams is getting at-bats and making the most of them, but Scott White says we've seen...
-
Stalled Six: Seeking signs of life
Take a deep breath. These six prime players have been disappointments, but Chris Towers says...
-
Podcast: Hitters to watch
Did Fernando Romero leap towards the top of the rookie starting pitcher rankings, and which...
-
Waivers: Romero's the real deal
Fernando Romero and Zach Eflin are among the latest waiver-wire pitchers to have attention-grabbing...
-
Five surprising old guys -- can it last?
Players like Kevin Pillar and Jed Lowrie have a long history of Fantasy mediocrity, but they're...
-
Prioritizing these 16 SP pickups
Feel like your roster is being overrun by upside-y pitchers who emerged on the waiver wire?...