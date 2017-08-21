Rays' Adeiny Hechavarria: Knocks cover off ball in win
Hechavarria went 2-for-3 with a triple and two-run home run in Sunday's 3-0 win over the Mariners.
Hechavarria made plenty of noise out of the bottom of the order, roping his second three-bagger and third round tripper of the season. The 28-year-old boasts an outstanding glove, so his contributions at the plate are largely a bonus. Hechavarria has been mostly slumping at the plate in August (.211/.237/.386 line for the month), but he has hit safely in three of the last four contests.
More News
-
Rays' Adeiny Hechavarria: Sitting again Wednesday•
-
Rays' Adeiny Hechavarria: Bows out of lineup•
-
Rays' Adeiny Hechavarria: Hits first long ball for Tampa•
-
Rays' Adeiny Hechavarria: Gets day off Friday•
-
Rays' Adeiny Hechavarria: Multi-hit effort in win•
-
Rays' Adeiny Hechavarria: On base twice in loss•
-
Waivers: Post-hype breakouts
You may have been too quick to write off these five red-hot players, but it's not too late...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
With the help of some platoon advantages, Chris Towers runs down 10 sleeper hitters you want...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
Chris Towers takes a look at the two-start pitching options for a thin Week 21, and admits...
-
Waivers: Lamet, pitching relief
With injuries piling up among starting pitchers, Chris Towers looks for some starters who can...
-
Prospects: Acuna best of what's left
Are there any potential call-ups still worth stashing in 2017? Maybe not, but Scott White looks...
-
Waivers: Hoskins quickly pays off
After a slow start, Rhys Hoskins is performing exactly as hoped, according to Scott White....