Rays' Adeiny Hechavarria: Knocks cover off ball in win

Hechavarria went 2-for-3 with a triple and two-run home run in Sunday's 3-0 win over the Mariners.

Hechavarria made plenty of noise out of the bottom of the order, roping his second three-bagger and third round tripper of the season. The 28-year-old boasts an outstanding glove, so his contributions at the plate are largely a bonus. Hechavarria has been mostly slumping at the plate in August (.211/.237/.386 line for the month), but he has hit safely in three of the last four contests.

