Hechavarria went 1-for-4 with an RBI single in a win over the Orioles on Thursday.

Hechavarria returned after being sidelined since last Saturday with oblique soreness and delivered with a clutch seventh-inning single that plated Ji-Man Choi, snapping a 2-2 tie. The veteran figures to settle back into the primary shortstop role he'd been filling prior to his brief absence, despite the presence of Willy Adames on the big-league roster at the moment.