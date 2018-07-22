Hechavarria exited Saturday's game against the Marlins with left oblique soreness.

He was pinch-hit for by newly recalled Justin Williams in the bottom of the seventh inning, and it remains unclear how Hechavarria sustained the injury. Williams entered the game in right field, shifting Carlos Gomez to second base as the Rays reshuffled their infield alignment. The 29-year-old should be considered day-to-day for now and will be re-evaluated Sunday.

