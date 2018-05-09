Hechavarria exited Tuesday's game against the Braves after being hit in the head by a foul ball, Steve Carney of Sports Radio 620 WDAE reports.

It was an obscure play thanks to the uniqueness of Tropicana Field, with a high-fly ball off the bat of Ronald Acuna striking a speaker in foul territory, then hitting Hechavarria in the head as he attempted to catch it not knowing it was a dead ball. The 29-year-old exited the field under his own power and should be considered day-to-day for now.