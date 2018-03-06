Rays' Adeiny Hechavarria: Manning shortstop Tuesday
Hechavarria (hamstring) will start at shortstop and bat second for the Rays in Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against the Red Sox, Steve Carney of Sports Radio 620 WDAE reports.
The Rays were initially hopeful that Hechavarria would return to action Sunday against the Yankees after a sore right hamstring had kept him out of the lineup since Feb. 25, but opted to hold him out of that contest in order to take advantage of Monday's off day. With the added time to recover, Hechavarria looks to be back to full strength and should pick up plenty of at-bats over the next few weeks as he prepares for an Opening Day starting assignment at shortstop.
