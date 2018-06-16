Hechavarria (hamstring) went 1-for-2 with two walks in Triple-A Durham's win over Gwinnett on Friday.

Hechavarria joined teammate Kevin Kiermaier in moving his rehab to Triple-A Durham after having played his first two minor-league games with High-A Charlotte. The veteran shortstop appears healthy enough to be activated at this point, given that he's been able to play full games on back-to-back nights. However, there may not be too much of a sense of urgency, given the Rays are in the midst of giving Willy Adames an extended look at shortstop in the absence of Daniel Robertson (hamstring).

