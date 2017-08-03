Rays' Adeiny Hechavarria: Multi-hit effort in win
Hechavarria went 2-for-4 in Wednesday's 3-0 win over the Astros.
Hechavarria has been solid as the everyday shortstop, turning in his typically superior level of glove work while also making his share of contributions at the plate. He's opened August by hitting safely in his first two contests and retains a serviceable .261 average on the season.
