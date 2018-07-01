Hechavarria is out of the lineup Sunday against the Astros.

The arrival of top prospect Willy Adames in early June followed by the return of Daniel Robertson from the disabled list later in the month closed Hechavarria's path to an everyday role, but the veteran shortstop hasn't been collecting dust on the bench. Though he'll take a seat in the series finale, Hechavarria had started five of the previous six games, with the defensive versatility of Robertson and another key middle infielder in Joey Wendle allowing manager Kevin Cash to adjust his lineups to find room for Hechavarria. The steady at-bats might be enough to keep Hechavarria on the radar in AL-only leagues, but he's still a fairly unappealing option in those formats due to his lack of power (three home runs in 176 plate appearances) or speed (zero steals).