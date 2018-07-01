Rays' Adeiny Hechavarria: Not being phased out
Hechavarria is out of the lineup Sunday against the Astros.
The arrival of top prospect Willy Adames in early June followed by the return of Daniel Robertson from the disabled list later in the month closed Hechavarria's path to an everyday role, but the veteran shortstop hasn't been collecting dust on the bench. Though he'll take a seat in the series finale, Hechavarria had started five of the previous six games, with the defensive versatility of Robertson and another key middle infielder in Joey Wendle allowing manager Kevin Cash to adjust his lineups to find room for Hechavarria. The steady at-bats might be enough to keep Hechavarria on the radar in AL-only leagues, but he's still a fairly unappealing option in those formats due to his lack of power (three home runs in 176 plate appearances) or speed (zero steals).
More News
-
Rays' Adeiny Hechavarria: Slugs third homer Sunday•
-
Rays' Adeiny Hechavarria: Officially informed of backup role•
-
Rays' Adeiny Hechavarria: Three hits in DL return•
-
Rays' Adeiny Hechavarria: Returns from disabled list•
-
Rays' Adeiny Hechavarria: Moves rehab to Triple-A Durham•
-
Rays' Adeiny Hechavarria: Plates big-league teammate in second rehab game•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball trade chart, rankings
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest fantasy baseball...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 15
The Reds lineup is replete with sleepers right now. Scott White shares which ones crack his...
-
Week 15 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 15 (July 2-8) features a number of fringy two-start options, but how many are genuinely...
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 15: Sit Moustakas
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Podcast: Looking ahead to Week 15
We’re reviewing two-start pitchers, the Most Added list and some red hot hitters to help you...
-
Prospects: Tucker begging for promotion
The Astros have one prospect on the way, but not the one everyone's hoping to see. Scott White...