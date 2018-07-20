Hechavarria is out of the lineup against the Marlins on Friday, Marc Topkin of The Tampa Bay Times reports.

Hechavarria will occupy a spot on the bench for the start of the second half while Daniel Robertson and Joey Wendle get starts in the middle of the Rays infield. Prior to the All-Star break, Hechavarria was sporting a six-game hit streak. He will likely return to the starting lineup Saturday.