Rays' Adeiny Hechavarria: Not in Friday's lineup
Hechavarria (hamstring) is out of the lineup against the Angels on Friday, Marc Topkin of The Tampa Bay Times reports.
As expected, Hechavarria will not be available after suffering a strained hamstring during Thursday's contest. Though it's a possibility the shortstop will land on the 10-day DL, the Rays have yet to announce an update on his status at this time. Daniel Robertson is set to draw a start at shortstop in his stead.
More News
-
Rays' Adeiny Hechavarria: To be re-evaluated Friday•
-
Rays' Adeiny Hechavarria: Strains hamstring Thursday•
-
Rays' Adeiny Hechavarria: Drives in two Wednesday•
-
Rays' Adeiny Hechavarria: Produces out of leadoff spot•
-
Rays' Adeiny Hechavarria: Returns to bench for Game 2•
-
Rays' Adeiny Hechavarria: In Friday's lineup•
-
Week 9 two-start pitcher rankings
Would you start Chase Anderson fresh off the DL? In a week lacking in two-start sleepers, you...
-
Podcast: Top players to add
Need some pitchers to stream next week or some prospects to stash? We’ve got that and more...
-
Prospects: Juan Soto over Meadows
Austin Meadows is coming up to the big leagues, but there's a reason he wasn't among Scott...
-
SP breakouts: Buy, sell, hold?
Breakouts come in different forms. So which starting pitchers can really sustain their impressive...
-
Fantasy baseball: Goldschmidt dropping
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: Rodon is getting closer
Heath Cummings looks at Austin Meadows' chances in the major leagues and whether it's finally...