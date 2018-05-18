Hechavarria (hamstring) is out of the lineup against the Angels on Friday, Marc Topkin of The Tampa Bay Times reports.

As expected, Hechavarria will not be available after suffering a strained hamstring during Thursday's contest. Though it's a possibility the shortstop will land on the 10-day DL, the Rays have yet to announce an update on his status at this time. Daniel Robertson is set to draw a start at shortstop in his stead.