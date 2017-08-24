Rays' Adeiny Hechavarria: Not in lineup for series finale
Hechavarria is out of the lineup Thursday against the Blue Jays, Steve Carney of Sports Radio 620 WDAE reports.
Hechavarria has started six games in a row at shortstop, but is in line to give way to Daniel Robertson for the series finale. Hechavarria went 0-for-4 at the plate Wednesday, but had recorded back-to-back multi-hit games prior to that.
