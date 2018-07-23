Rays' Adeiny Hechavarria: Not in Monday's lineup
Hechavarria (oblique) is out of the lineup against the Yankees on Monday, Steve Carney of 620 WDAE reports.
Hechavarria will be forced to miss a second straight game after leaving Saturday's affair against Miami due to oblique soreness. Willy Adames will get another start at shortstop in his absence. Consider him day-to-day ahead of Tuesday's game.
