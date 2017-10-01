Rays' Adeiny Hechavarria: Not in Sunday's lineup
Hechavarria isn't in the lineup for Sunday's matchup against the Orioles.
Daniel Robertson will draw the start at shortstop while Hechavarria sits out . Hechavarria started the season with the Marlins before getting traded to the Rays. Over 77 games with Tampa Bay he hit .257 with a .700 OPS.
