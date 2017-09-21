Play

Rays' Adeiny Hechavarria: Not in Thursday's lineup

Hechavarria is out of the lineup against Baltimore on Thursday, Marc Topkin of The Tampa Bay Times reports.

Hechavarria receives a rare day off for the first time since Aug. 24 while Daniel Robertson gets a start at short. Over the last eight games, Hechavarria is hitting .310/.375/.655 and will likely be back in the lineup for Friday's contest.

