Rays' Adeiny Hechavarria: Not in Thursday's lineup
Hechavarria is out of the lineup against Baltimore on Thursday, Marc Topkin of The Tampa Bay Times reports.
Hechavarria receives a rare day off for the first time since Aug. 24 while Daniel Robertson gets a start at short. Over the last eight games, Hechavarria is hitting .310/.375/.655 and will likely be back in the lineup for Friday's contest.
