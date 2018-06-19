Rays' Adeiny Hechavarria: Officially informed of backup role
Hechavarria met with manager Kevin Cash prior to Monday's game and was informed that Willy Adames is the team's starting shortstop going forward, Bill Chastain of MLB.com reports.
Hechavarria had played his first game since coming off the disabled list Sunday, going 3-for-4 against the Yankees. He started at shortstop in the contest while Adames manned second base, but it had been made clear prior to the game that the latter would be back at shortstop Monday. Cash officially discussed the Rays' plans to have Adames be the everyday shortstop with Hechavarria, who impressed the Rays skipper with his professionalism upon hearing the news. Cash also relayed to reporters that Hechavarria will exclusively play shortstop when he does see any game action moving forward, as opposed to being moved around the infield.
