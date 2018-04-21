Hechavarria went 2-for-3 with an RBI single, a double, two walks and two runs in an extra-innings victory over the Twins on Friday.

Hechavarria wreaked havoc on Twins pitching out of the bottom of the order, producing his second multi-hit outing in the last three games. The shortstop has a modest four-game hitting streak going overall, a stretch that's brought his average from .191 to .258. While his defensive skills continue to be his calling card, Hechavarria is capable of providing some solid production outside of home runs wherever he's deployed in the lineup.