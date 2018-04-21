Rays' Adeiny Hechavarria: On base four times Friday
Hechavarria went 2-for-3 with an RBI single, a double, two walks and two runs in an extra-innings victory over the Twins on Friday.
Hechavarria wreaked havoc on Twins pitching out of the bottom of the order, producing his second multi-hit outing in the last three games. The shortstop has a modest four-game hitting streak going overall, a stretch that's brought his average from .191 to .258. While his defensive skills continue to be his calling card, Hechavarria is capable of providing some solid production outside of home runs wherever he's deployed in the lineup.
More News
-
Rays' Adeiny Hechavarria: Three hits in loss•
-
Rays' Adeiny Hechavarria: Out of Sunday's lineup•
-
Rays' Adeiny Hechavarria: Gets breather Monday•
-
Rays' Adeiny Hechavarria: First multi-hit game since opener•
-
Rays' Adeiny Hechavarria: Three hits in return to action•
-
Rays' Adeiny Hechavarria: Manning shortstop Tuesday•
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 5: Sit Springer
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 5
An eight-game week for the White Sox is great for their hitters, says our Scott White, but...
-
Week 5: Two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start options for Week 5 (April 23-29) are mostly uninspiring, says our Scott White,...
-
Hitters: Buy these fast starts
Chris Towers examines five hitters off to quick starts, and decides it's time to buy into...
-
Pitchers: Buy these fast starters
Chris Towers takes a look at five pitchers you should expect to sustain their quick starts...
-
Waivers: Upside in Brinson
Lewis Brinson and Jeimer Candelario had huge games Thursday. Heath Cummings looks at their...