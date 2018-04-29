Hechavarria went 2-for-4 with a walk and two runs in a win over the Red Sox on Saturday.

The red-hot shortstop was at it again Saturday, hitting safely for the ninth time in 10 games. Hechavarria has five multi-hit efforts during that span, along with his first two home runs on the season. While his stellar glove remains his calling card, Hechavarria has proven time and time again he's no slouch at the plate, making him a solid complementary source of offense on an improving Rays squad.