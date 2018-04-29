Rays' Adeiny Hechavarria: On base three times Saturday
Hechavarria went 2-for-4 with a walk and two runs in a win over the Red Sox on Saturday.
The red-hot shortstop was at it again Saturday, hitting safely for the ninth time in 10 games. Hechavarria has five multi-hit efforts during that span, along with his first two home runs on the season. While his stellar glove remains his calling card, Hechavarria has proven time and time again he's no slouch at the plate, making him a solid complementary source of offense on an improving Rays squad.
More News
-
Rays' Adeiny Hechavarria: Goes yard again Wednesday•
-
Rays' Adeiny Hechavarria: Launches three-run blast Sunday•
-
Rays' Adeiny Hechavarria: On base four times Friday•
-
Rays' Adeiny Hechavarria: Three hits in loss•
-
Rays' Adeiny Hechavarria: Out of Sunday's lineup•
-
Rays' Adeiny Hechavarria: Gets breather Monday•
-
Fantasy baseball: Bench Benintendi
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 6
While the sleeper hitters are comprised of one-and-dones most weeks, Scott White thinks most...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 6
Some of the best pitchers in baseball are in line for two starts in Fantasy Week 6 (April 30-May...
-
Deep league waiver wire
Heath Cummings looks at five players you should add in deeper leagues
-
Prospects: Calhoun, Adames closing in
A recent wave of call-ups makes for a new cast of characters in this week's Prospects Report....
-
Podcast: Struggling starting pitchers
Is it time to start worrying about some struggling starting pitchers, and is Clayton Kershaw...