Rays' Adeiny Hechavarria: On base twice in loss

Hechavarria went 1-for-3 with an RBI single and a walk in Sunday's 6-5 loss to the Rangers.

The 28-year-old slumped throughout the first seven games of July, but he's picked it up at the plate since that point. Factoring in Sunday's production, Hechavarria has hit safely in six of his last seven contests, a stretch that includes three multi-hit efforts. Hechavarria is mainly valued for his glove, so his serviceable offensive contributions (.273/.287/.341) are a welcome bonus.