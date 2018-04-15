Rays' Adeiny Hechavarria: Out of Sunday's lineup
Hechavarria is out of Sunday's lineup against the Phillies, Steve Carney of Sports Radio 620 WDAE reports.
He continues to get a day off roughly every five days, sitting for the third time this season. Hechavarria is hitting .191 with zero home runs and zero steals through 47 at-bats. Daniel Robertson is starting at shortstop and hitting ninth.
