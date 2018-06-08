Hechavarria (hamstring) took batting practice off a pitching machine prior to the Rays' game against Seattle on Friday, Steve Carney of 620 WDAE reports.

This was the first time Hechavarria made a visible appearance participating in any baseball activities since landing on the disabled list in mid-May with a right hamstring strain. His next step will be getting in some work in the infield and graduating to live hitting, so don't expect to see the 29-year-old back in the lineup for at least another week.