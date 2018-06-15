Hechavarria (hamstring) went 1-for-5 with an RBI single in High-A Charlotte's win over Dunedin on Wednesday.

Hechavarria encouragingly played the entire game and even plated Rays teammate Kevin Kiermaier with his fifth-inning single. The 29-year-old shortstop's future with the big-league club remains murky at the moment, as speculation abounds that he could be traded in the wake of Willy Adames' latest callup to the majors. For the time being, Hechavarria is slated to move his rehab to Triple-A Durham on Friday, Bill Ladson of MLB.com reports.