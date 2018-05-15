Hechavarria went 2-for-4 with a double and a run in a win over the Royals on Monday.

The shortstop operated at the top of the order and did a solid job setting the table. Hechavarria led off the sixth with his third two-bagger of the season and eventually crossed the plate with what ultimately turned out to be the winning run on a Matt Duffy single. The 29-year-old continues to make his typically stellar contributions with the glove, but he's also holding his own offensively with a .268/.301/.341 line over 135 plate appearances.