Rays' Adeiny Hechavarria: Produces out of leadoff spot
Hechavarria went 2-for-4 with a double and a run in a win over the Royals on Monday.
The shortstop operated at the top of the order and did a solid job setting the table. Hechavarria led off the sixth with his third two-bagger of the season and eventually crossed the plate with what ultimately turned out to be the winning run on a Matt Duffy single. The 29-year-old continues to make his typically stellar contributions with the glove, but he's also holding his own offensively with a .268/.301/.341 line over 135 plate appearances.
