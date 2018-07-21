Hechavarria, who was a late addition Friday's lineup after Matt Duffy was scratched with back spasms, went 2-for-5 with an RBI single in a loss to the Marlins.

Hechavarria's season has had a bit of a "nine lives" quality to it thus far, as he's come back from a hamstring injury and apparent demotion to a regular role for the time being. The veteran was thought to be in his final days as a Ray upon returning from the disabled list in mid-June, as the promising Willy Adames had been called up and deemed the everyday shortstop. Hechavarria reportedly kept a positive attitude and it's now paid off, as Adames has been sent back down to Triple-A Durham for the moment while Hechavarria has put together a solid body of work at the plate thus far in this month. Factoring in Friday's production, he's hit safely in seven straight games and .283 overall since the calendar flipped to July.