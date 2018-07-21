Rays' Adeiny Hechavarria: Productive as late lineup addition
Hechavarria, who was a late addition Friday's lineup after Matt Duffy was scratched with back spasms, went 2-for-5 with an RBI single in a loss to the Marlins.
Hechavarria's season has had a bit of a "nine lives" quality to it thus far, as he's come back from a hamstring injury and apparent demotion to a regular role for the time being. The veteran was thought to be in his final days as a Ray upon returning from the disabled list in mid-June, as the promising Willy Adames had been called up and deemed the everyday shortstop. Hechavarria reportedly kept a positive attitude and it's now paid off, as Adames has been sent back down to Triple-A Durham for the moment while Hechavarria has put together a solid body of work at the plate thus far in this month. Factoring in Friday's production, he's hit safely in seven straight games and .283 overall since the calendar flipped to July.
More News
-
Rays' Adeiny Hechavarria: Added to Friday's lineup•
-
Rays' Adeiny Hechavarria: Not in Friday's lineup•
-
Rays' Adeiny Hechavarria: Disruptive offensive presence in loss•
-
Rays' Adeiny Hechavarria: Recaptures everyday role•
-
Rays' Adeiny Hechavarria: Gets breather in series finale•
-
Rays' Adeiny Hechavarria: Thrives in marathon win•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
Short week is in progress. What about the first full week after the All-Star break? Scott White...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Time to get back to thinking about seven-day scoring periods, beginning with Week 18 (July...
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 18: Sit Story
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Breakout pitchers for the second half
Wondering how you can save your pitching staff? Scott White has eight breakout picks for the...
-
Waiver adds for the stretch run
Heath Cummings gives you five players to add for the stretch run of the Fantasy Baseball s...
-
Breakout hitters for the second half
A new half is set to begin. What sort of surprises are in store? Scott White has eight from...