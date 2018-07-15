Hechavarria will start at shortstop and bat eighth Sunday against the Twins, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Hechavarria will make his fourth start in a row Sunday, which comes after Willy Adames' demotion to Triple-A Durham on Wednesday. Even while Adames was on the roster for the past month, he and Hechavarria often worked in tandem in the middle infield. However, the top prospect's demotion clears up any doubt about Hechavarria's status as an everyday player, at least while he remains a member of the Rays. Thanks to his dependable glove, Hechavarria could have some appeal for contending clubs as the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline approaches.