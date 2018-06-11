Hechavarria (hamstring) took batting practice before Sunday's game without setbacks and will begin a rehab assignment with High-A Charlotte on Monday, J. Scott Butherus of MLB.com reports.

Hechavarria had also participated in fielding drills Saturday with any issues. The shortstop is expected to be a full participant at the plate and in the field during his rehab assignment. However, according to manager Kevin Cash, there is no firm timetable set for the duration of Hechavarria's stay in the minors, especially given the 29-year-old's history with hamstring tightness.