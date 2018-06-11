Rays' Adeiny Hechavarria: Rehab assignment set
Hechavarria (hamstring) took batting practice before Sunday's game without setbacks and will begin a rehab assignment with High-A Charlotte on Monday, J. Scott Butherus of MLB.com reports.
Hechavarria had also participated in fielding drills Saturday with any issues. The shortstop is expected to be a full participant at the plate and in the field during his rehab assignment. However, according to manager Kevin Cash, there is no firm timetable set for the duration of Hechavarria's stay in the minors, especially given the 29-year-old's history with hamstring tightness.
More News
-
Rays' Adeiny Hechavarria: Takes grounders Saturday•
-
Rays' Adeiny Hechavarria: Partakes in batting practice•
-
Rays' Adeiny Hechavarria: Still not back to baseball activities•
-
Rays' Adeiny Hechavarria: Remains in treatment stage•
-
Rays' Adeiny Hechavarria: Heads to disabled list•
-
Rays' Adeiny Hechavarria: Remains out Saturday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top sleeper hitters for Week 12
Which teams have the best and worst matchups Week 12 (June 11-17). Our Scott White says if...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 12
In a season with more off days, streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a harder strategy...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Back Dietrich
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball: Dealing with Darvish
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 12: Fade Santana
Chris Towers says you should target Leonys Martin, fade Domingo Santana
-
Injury reaction: Ohtani hits the DL
With Shohei Ohtani hitting the DL, Chris Towers looks for replacements and considers the talented...