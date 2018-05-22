Rays' Adeiny Hechavarria: Remains in treatment stage
Hechavarria (hamstring) is described by manager Kevin Cash as still in the "getting treatment" stage of his recovery, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
The shortstop just went on the 10-day disabled list Saturday, so the fact he's yet to do anything of note physically certainly isn't necessarily surprising. Soft-tissue injuries such as Hechavarria's are notorious for being unpredictable, so the Rays are likely to be cautious with their defensive maven.
