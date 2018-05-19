Rays' Adeiny Hechavarria: Remains out Saturday
Hechavarria (hamstring) remains out of the lineup Saturday against the Angels.
Hechavarria suffered the hamstring strain while running to first base Thursday. Reports on Friday suggested that a trip to the disabled list was possible, though no such move has yet been made. Daniel Robertson will handle shortstop duties in his absence.
More News
-
Rays' Adeiny Hechavarria: Disabled list trip still possible•
-
Rays' Adeiny Hechavarria: Not in Friday's lineup•
-
Rays' Adeiny Hechavarria: To be re-evaluated Friday•
-
Rays' Adeiny Hechavarria: Strains hamstring Thursday•
-
Rays' Adeiny Hechavarria: Drives in two Wednesday•
-
Rays' Adeiny Hechavarria: Produces out of leadoff spot•
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Start Frazier
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 9
C.J. Cron is already a hot-hand play, but do the matchups favor him in Week 9 (May 21-27)?...
-
Week 9 two-start pitcher rankings
Would you start Chase Anderson fresh off the DL? In a week lacking in two-start sleepers, you...
-
Podcast: Top players to add
Need some pitchers to stream next week or some prospects to stash? We’ve got that and more...
-
Prospects: Soto over Meadows
Austin Meadows is coming up to the big leagues, but there's a reason he wasn't among Scott...
-
SP breakouts: Buy, sell, hold?
Breakouts come in different forms. So which starting pitchers can really sustain their impressive...