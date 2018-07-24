Hechavarria (oblique) is out of Tuesday's lineup against the Yankees, Steve Carney of Sports Radio 620 WDAE reports.

He will be out for the third straight day after suffering a left oblique injury over the weekend. It's quite possible that he ends up needing a stay on the disabled list. In the meantime, top prospect Willy Adames will start at shortstop, hitting eighth.

More News
Our Latest Stories