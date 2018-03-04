Rays' Adeiny Hechavarria: Return pushed back

Hechavarria (hamstring) is now not expected to return until Tuesday at the earliest, Bill Chastain of MLB.com reports.

A possible Sunday return to action against the Yankees had been discussed by manager Kevin Cash earlier in the week, but he'd also offered up the caveat at the time that he reserved the right to "veto" his own plan. That appears to have come to pass, as the Rays skipper stated he'd now "try" to get Hechavarria back in action Tuesday, while once again emphasizing that the time frame wasn't set in stone. Hechavarria is hitting .167 (1-for-6) with a solo home run over two spring games thus far.