Rays' Adeiny Hechavarria: Returns form disabled list
Hechavarria (hamstring) was activated off the 10-day disabled list on Saturday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Hechavarria moved his rehab assignment to Triple-A Durham on Friday but will return to the majors after one game with the Bulls. Christian Arroyo heads to the disabled list with an oblique need, as Hechavarria should serve as a depth infielder for Tampa Bay.
