Rays' Adeiny Hechavarria: Returns to bench for Game 2
Hechavarria is on the bench for Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Orioles, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Hechavarria, who went 0-for-4 with a strikeout in the 6-3 loss to Baltimore on Saturday afternoon, will cede shortstop to Daniel Robertson for the nightcap. The 29-year-old is slashing .261/.296/.330 in 115 at-bats this season.
