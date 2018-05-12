Hechavarria is on the bench for Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Orioles, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Hechavarria, who went 0-for-4 with a strikeout in the 6-3 loss to Baltimore on Saturday afternoon, will cede shortstop to Daniel Robertson for the nightcap. The 29-year-old is slashing .261/.296/.330 in 115 at-bats this season.