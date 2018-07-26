Hechavarria (oblique) will start at shortstop and bat seventh against Baltimore on Thursday, Marc Topkin of The Tampa Bay Times reports.

Hechavarria will return to the starting lineup for the first time since Saturday's outing, during which he exited due to left oblique soreness. He appears to be around full health after coming into Wednesday's series finale versus the Yankees as a defensive replacement. Over 14 games this month, he's hitting .271/.321/.333 with six RBI and one stolen base.