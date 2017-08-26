Play

Rays' Adeiny Hechavarria: Ropes three hits in win

Hechavarria went 3-for-5 with a two-run double, a stolen base and a run in Friday's 7-3 win over the Cardinals.

Nights such as these are rare for the defensive-minded shortstop, but Friday's effort did represent his third multi-hit performance in his last four starts. Hechavarria's six extra-base hits (three doubles, a triple, two home runs) over 74 August plate appearances also account for nearly half his season tally of 13 in that category.

