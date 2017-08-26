Rays' Adeiny Hechavarria: Ropes three hits in win
Hechavarria went 3-for-5 with a two-run double, a stolen base and a run in Friday's 7-3 win over the Cardinals.
Nights such as these are rare for the defensive-minded shortstop, but Friday's effort did represent his third multi-hit performance in his last four starts. Hechavarria's six extra-base hits (three doubles, a triple, two home runs) over 74 August plate appearances also account for nearly half his season tally of 13 in that category.
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 22
The Phillies have the most favorable matchups of any team in Fantasy Week 22 (Aug. 28-Sept....
Week 22 two-start pitcher rankings
Michael Fulmer and Zack Godley would normally be automatic in a two-start week, but what about...
Waivers: Add Weaver, hold Holland
Greg Holland's meltdown continued Wednesday, and Scott White thinks it may be time to protect...
Bullpen Report: Relief Angels?
Is Juan Minaya a trustworthy option for the White Sox? Are Mark Melancon and Jeurys Familia...
Waivers: Giolito worth adding?
Lucas Giolito will make his 2017 debut Tuesday, but Scott White says he's not the prospect...
Waivers: Post-hype breakouts
You may have been too quick to write off these five red-hot players, but it's not too late...