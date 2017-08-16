Rays' Adeiny Hechavarria: Sitting again Wednesday
Hechavarria is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Blue Jays, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Hechavarria will sit for the second time in three days, despite his 1-for-4 showing at the plate Tuesday actually improving his slash line to .215/.236/.267 since he was acquired from the Marlins in late June. The Rays traded for Hechavarria for his solid glove at shortstop first and foremost, but they surely didn't expect him to be as easy of an out as he has been. His uninspiring offense has prompted manager Kevin Cash to lean more frequently on Daniel Robertson, who will draw a third consecutive start in the middle infield Wednesday.
