Hechavarria (oblique) is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Yankees, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times

Hechavarria is on the bench for the fourth consecutive game with a sore oblique. Willy Adames will enter the lineup again at shortstop after manning the position in the previous three contests Hechavarria has missed, going 1-for-10 with two runs.

