Rays' Adeiny Hechavarria: Sitting out again
Hechavarria (oblique) is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Yankees, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times
Hechavarria is on the bench for the fourth consecutive game with a sore oblique. Willy Adames will enter the lineup again at shortstop after manning the position in the previous three contests Hechavarria has missed, going 1-for-10 with two runs.
