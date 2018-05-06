Rays' Adeiny Hechavarria: Sitting out Sunday
Hechavarria is out of the lineup Sunday against the Blue Jays.
Hechavarria will receive a breather with the Rays playing a day game after a night game, opening up a spot in the lineup for Daniel Robertson at shortstop. Though Hechavarria is still entrenched as the Rays' primary option at the position, it's expected that top prospect Willy Adames will be summoned to the big leagues later this season, at which point Hechavarria will likely head to the bench on a regular basis if he hasn't been traded elsewhere.
