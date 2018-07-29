Hechavarria is out of the lineup Sunday against the Orioles, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Hechavarria will be on the bench for a third straight game with the Rays having seemingly committed to Willy Adames as their everyday shortstop. The Rays are likely motivated to ship Hechavarria elsewhere prior to Tuesday's non-waiver trade deadline, but the 29-year-old seems unlikely to threaten Adames' perch atop the depth chart even if he stays put.