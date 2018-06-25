Hechavarria went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in an extra-innings win over the Yankees on Sunday.

The veteran shortstop squared up on a Domingo German offering in the third inning for his third homer of the season. Hechavarria is still thought to be a potential trade candidate, but for the moment, he's slated to continue drawing occasional starts at shortstop when rookie Willy Adames either draws a rest day or shifts to second base. The latter scenario was the case Sunday, as manager Kevin Cash appears intent on getting both players into the lineup from time to time.