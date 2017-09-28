Rays' Adeiny Hechavarria: Sole source of offense in loss
Hechavarria went 2-for-3 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 6-1 loss to the Yankees.
The defensive maven was responsible for the only run of the night on the Rays' side of the scoreboard, generating his second multi-hit effort over the last four games in the process. Hechavarria has pieced together a solid season at the plate between stints with the Marlins and the Rays, as he now has a career high in round trippers (eight) and has compiled 26 extra base-hits overall (13 doubles and five triples in addition to his homers) over 339 plate appearances. With Matt Duffy (heel) projected to return at full health by spring training, it remains to be seen if Hechavarria's efforts will result in the team bringing him back into the fold.
