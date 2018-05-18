Rays' Adeiny Hechavarria: Strains hamstring Thursday
Hechavarria left Thursday's game with a strained hamstring, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
The shortstop grabbed the back of his leg running to first base and was replaced by Joey Wendle. Hechavarria probably will be listed as day-to-day heading into Friday action, and the club confirmed he'll be re-evaluated before that.
