Hechavarria (hamstring) was able to participate in some fielding drills Saturday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Hechavarria has progressed to taking ground balls, and he's still on schedule to begin a rehab assignment early next week. He was batting .273 with 16 RBI and a .644 OPS through 36 games prior to landing on the 10-day disabled list May 19.