Hechavarria went 3-for-4 with a run in a win over the Yankees on Sunday.

The 29-year-old had been activated from the disabled list Saturday after missing the last 28 games with a hamstring injury, but he hadn't seen any action in that contest. However, he was back at his usual shortstop spot Sunday and delivered with his first multi-hit effort since May 14. Hechavarria sports a solid .287 average for the season and has been flashing trademark prowess with the glove, but the recent callup of the promising Willy Adames -- who played second on Sunday but is slated to return to shortstop on Monday -- is believed to be pushing the Rays to attempt to find a trade partner for the veteran. The situation could come to a head on Friday, when Daniel Robertson is slated to come off the disabled list with a hamstring injury of his own, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.