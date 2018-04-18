Hechavarria went 3-for-4 with a trio of singles in Tuesday's loss to the Rangers.

It's been tough sledding in the early going for Hechavarria, as the three-hit night still left his average at .232 and still looking for his first extra-base hit of the year. He'll continue to see near everyday playing time, but at this point he'll likely remain more valuable for his fielding at short than at the plate.