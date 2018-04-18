Rays' Adeiny Hechavarria: Three hits in loss
Hechavarria went 3-for-4 with a trio of singles in Tuesday's loss to the Rangers.
It's been tough sledding in the early going for Hechavarria, as the three-hit night still left his average at .232 and still looking for his first extra-base hit of the year. He'll continue to see near everyday playing time, but at this point he'll likely remain more valuable for his fielding at short than at the plate.
More News
-
Rays' Adeiny Hechavarria: Out of Sunday's lineup•
-
Rays' Adeiny Hechavarria: Gets breather Monday•
-
Rays' Adeiny Hechavarria: First multi-hit game since opener•
-
Rays' Adeiny Hechavarria: Three hits in return to action•
-
Rays' Adeiny Hechavarria: Manning shortstop Tuesday•
-
Rays' Adeiny Hechavarria: Return pushed back•
-
Trade values for H2H top 200
You could try to make a play for the Astros' Gerrit Cole, but according to our Scott White's...
-
A new (improved?) Lopez
Value hunters remember the Reynaldo Lopez of 2017: lots of upside, disappointing results. But...
-
Podcast: Early Fantasy trends
Which early developments could have a significant Fantasy impact? We’re tracking the important...
-
Waivers: Lopez, Smith emerging
Looking to make an impact add? A few showed their upside Monday and are worth adding.
-
Bullpen: Giles, Holland on the rocks?
Are Ken Giles, Alex Colome and Greg Holland already in hot water? Scott White looks at six...
-
Week 4 two-start pitcher rankings
Mike Foltynewicz looks like a must with two-starts, but who else does Scott White like in Week...