Rays' Adeiny Hechavarria: Three hits in return to action
Hechavarria (hamstring) went 3-for-3 with a double in Tuesday's 9-1 Grapefruit League loss to the Red Sox.
The shortstop made a splash in his first game action since Feb. 25, pushing his spring training average to .444 with his multi-hit effort. Hechavarria also has a solo home run in the exhibition slate in addition to Tuesday's two-bagger, an extension of the modest uptick in pop he flashed last season with the Marlins and Rays. The 28-year-old posted a career-high eight homers as part of a haul of 27 extra-base hits, a total that was also partly comprised of five triples. The versatile infielder is expected to open the regular season as the everyday shortstop, although the promising Willy Adames, who's hitting .400 over 15 at-bats thus far this spring, waits in the wings.
