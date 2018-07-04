Rays' Adeiny Hechavarria: Thrives in marathon win
Hechavarria went 3-for-8 with an RBI double and a run in an extra-innings win over the Marlins on Tuesday.
Hechavarria saw plenty of his former teammates in the 16-inning contest, and he was able to contribute with a timely double to left in the second. The veteran shortstop continues to be the subject of trade rumors, but for the moment, he'll log intermittent starts at shortstop with the Rays. In addition to his trademark prowess in the field, Hechavarria is hitting a solid .262 with three home runs and 20 RBI over 187 plate appearances.
