Hechavarria, who left Thursday's game with a strained hamstring, will be re-examined Friday and might be a candidate for the disabled list, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

This possibility might have some fantasy players jumping at the chance to pick up top prospect Willy Adames, but the Rays probably aren't eager to call him up until after the Super Two cutoff, likely sometime in June. Plus, Matt Duffy (hamstring) might return soon, and Tampa Bay could turn to Christian Arroyo or Daniel Robertson to man the six for the time being. While scooping up Adames with a no-risk, mixed-league roster spot isn't the worst idea, it might not have legs for immediate returns. As for Hechavarria, the glove-first asset probably isn't owned in most mixed leagues, but whoever is given extra reps in his absence should receive a boost in AL-only formats.