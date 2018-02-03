Rays' Adeiny Hechavarria: Wins arbitration case

Hechavarria will make $5.9 million in 2018 after winning his arbitration case, Bob Nightengale of USA Today Sports reports.

The Rays came in at $5.35 million and will be forced to cough up a little extra money to their shortstop during this upcoming campaign. In 2017, he slashed .261/.289/.406 with eight home runs and 30 RBI split between Tampa Bay and Miami.