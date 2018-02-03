Rays' Adeiny Hechavarria: Wins arbitration case
Hechavarria will make $5.9 million in 2018 after winning his arbitration case, Bob Nightengale of USA Today Sports reports.
The Rays came in at $5.35 million and will be forced to cough up a little extra money to their shortstop during this upcoming campaign. In 2017, he slashed .261/.289/.406 with eight home runs and 30 RBI split between Tampa Bay and Miami.
More News
-
Rays' Adeiny Hechavarria: Not in Sunday lineup•
-
Rays' Adeiny Hechavarria: Not part of Friday's lineup•
-
Rays' Adeiny Hechavarria: Sole source of offense in loss•
-
Rays' Adeiny Hechavarria: Not in Thursday's lineup•
-
Rays' Adeiny Hechavarria: Racks up extra-base hits in loss•
-
Rays' Adeiny Hechavarria: Ropes trio of hits in loss•
-
Dynasty startup mock draft
Starting a dynasty league? Chances are your first draft will look sort of like this one, with...
-
Podcast: Sophomore slump?
Investigating the dreaded sophomore slump on today’s Podcast, plus Fantasy combos and listener...
-
Prospects-only draft for dynasty leagues
We recently held our first ever prospects-only dynasty league mock draft, and once Shohei Ohtani...
-
Busts 1.0: Minimizing damage
Every draft pool has a few bad eggs who don't seem likely to live up to their going rate. In...
-
Roto hitting category targets
What do you need to win in hitting categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...
-
Roto pitching category targets
What do you need to win in pitching categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...