De Horta signed with the Rays as a non-roster invitee Monday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.
De Horta doesn't seem particularly likely to break camp with the team, as he's yet to reach the majors and struggled to a 6.75 ERA in 36 innings in his only taste of Triple-A in 2019. The Rays have a well-earned reputation for getting the most out of unheralded talents, however, so it's possible De Horta is just one tweak away from contributing at some point this season. His 33.9 percent strikeout rate across three levels in 2019 provides the main reason for optimism, but it came with a 14.7 percent walk rate.